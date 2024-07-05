Making an unusually quiet star kid debut with Maharaj, Junaid on choosing a gritty subject instead of rom-com and how actor-dad Aamir is a softer critic than mom Reena

Before a star kid is launched in Bollywood, you will see him/her everywhere—at promotional events, on your TV screens and billboards across the city. In refreshing contrast, Junaid Khan made one of the quietest acting debuts in recent times with Maharaj. When most newbies are launched with rom-coms or action dramas, his choice of maiden film was equally unconventional. Director Siddharth P Malhotra’s movie offered a retelling of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

“Maharaj is a sensitive story, and I trusted Siddharth sir and YRF to tell the story in a sensitive way. They felt I suited this role. I guess they didn’t see me in a rom-com or an action drama. Adi [Aditya Chopra, YRF head honcho] sir called me after he saw a screen test I had done for another film [and cast me]. He has clarity of vision. After watching Maharaj, he told me that he really liked it,” he says.

Although the Netflix movie has received mixed reviews, Junaid has been largely praised for his restrained performance. The actor, however, knows his strengths and weaknesses. He candidly admits, “I’m a terrible dancer. So, shooting the Holi song was challenging. The [confrontation] scene in the rain with Jaideep [Ahlawat] sir was shot in difficult conditions, and I wasn’t prepared for that.” The audience’s verdict regarding Maharaj is out, but we’re more interested in the verdict at home. What were his superstar-father Aamir Khan and mother Reena Dutta’s reactions? “Papa really liked the film, but he is an easy audience. Mama liked it more, and she is definitely a tough audience.”

It’s interesting to note that Aamir, one of the biggest Bollywood stars and with a successful production house to boot, did not launch his son. “Neither of us look at films that way,” says Junaid, who believes he put in the work—from studying acting at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, to honing his craft in theatre, and serving as an assistant director on PK (2014) and short film To Remember Me By (2019)—before facing the camera. As a star kid, he is aware of his privileges. That fuels him to forge his own path in the movies. “I have a supportive family and a parent who has been through all of this before. I have access to a tremendous knowledge base of professionals within the family as well as colleagues from the industry. I have had the opportunity to spend three years studying the craft.” He also has the best in the business guiding him. Did Aamir give him any acting tips? “Papa doesn’t give advice or tips unless asked for. If you go to him with a specific query, he is incredibly helpful. There is a lot to learn from him.”