Junaid Khan’s co-star Sai Pallavi praises his debut performance in ‘Maharaj’, here's what she said

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made a stellar debut with his remarkable performance in ‘Maharaj’ and walked away with immense love from the audience, industry, and critics alike. His entry into the Hindi film industry was one of the most highly anticipated debuts this year. Junaid’s first look in ‘Maharaj’, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, set high expectations among fans, which he exceeded with his striking performance. Movie buffs who have already binge-watched the film are raving about Junaid’s impressive acting skills.

Adding to the chorus of praise, Junaid’s gorgeous co-star Sai Pallavi from his upcoming untitled film recently expressed her admiration for his work. Taking to her social media, Sai posted a heartfelt message for Junaid. She wrote, “Junaid!!! Congratulations on your first film’s release! Much love to @jaideepahlawat, @shalzp & @sharvari.”

The untitled film, shot in Japan in February this year, has generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between Junaid and Sai on screen.

Among the many star kids making their debuts this year, Junaid’s entry into the film industry has been particularly noteworthy. His performance in ‘Maharaj’ not only lived up to the high expectations but also established him as a promising new talent in Bollywood. With such a remarkable debut and the support of talented co-stars like Sai Pallavi, Junaid is poised for a successful career in Bollywood.

'Maharaj' delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, one of India's most significant legal battles, and highlights the life of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

The release of 'Maharaj' faced a brief hurdle when the Gujarat High Court imposed a temporary stay on its release. However, this stay was lifted on Friday, prompting YRF to express its gratitude through an official statement. "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of 'Maharaj,' a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," read the statement. "Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen."

'Maharaj,' is streaming on Netflix.