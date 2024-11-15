Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol celebrates Childrens Day with adorable pics of daughter Nysa and son Yug along with BTS clip from Do Patti

Kajol celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of daughter Nysa and son Yug, along with BTS clip from Do Patti

Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Children's Day, Kajol dropped adorable pictures with her daughter Nysa and son Yug. She shared a video from the sets of her film 'Do Patti' as well.

Kajol celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of daughter Nysa and son Yug, along with BTS clip from Do Patti

Kajol

Listen to this article
Kajol celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of daughter Nysa and son Yug, along with BTS clip from Do Patti
x
00:00

Actor Kajol penned a special post on Children's Day. Taking to Instagram, she wrote a note admiring the honesty of kids.


"I love kids because they haven't lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that's what we are all aiming for after a point.. to be that free .. aren't we! To all kids who are mine and not.. wishing u all a very happy children's day.#happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies," she posted.


Kajol also dropped adorable pictures with her daughter Nysa and son Yug. She shared a video from the sets of her film 'Do Patti' as well. In the video, she can be seen interacting with kids while giving them her autograph.


Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was recently seen in 'Do Patti'.The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti', produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol childrens day Instagram Do Patti bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK