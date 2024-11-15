On Children's Day, Kajol dropped adorable pictures with her daughter Nysa and son Yug. She shared a video from the sets of her film 'Do Patti' as well.

Kajol

Listen to this article Kajol celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of daughter Nysa and son Yug, along with BTS clip from Do Patti x 00:00

Actor Kajol penned a special post on Children's Day. Taking to Instagram, she wrote a note admiring the honesty of kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love kids because they haven't lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that's what we are all aiming for after a point.. to be that free .. aren't we! To all kids who are mine and not.. wishing u all a very happy children's day.#happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies," she posted.

Kajol also dropped adorable pictures with her daughter Nysa and son Yug. She shared a video from the sets of her film 'Do Patti' as well. In the video, she can be seen interacting with kids while giving them her autograph.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was recently seen in 'Do Patti'.The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti', produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever