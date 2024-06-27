Fans are looking forward to seeing what Disha Patani brings to the table as Roxie in the Nag Ashwin film Kalki 2898 AD

Disha Patani and Prabhas star in Kalki 2898 AD

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani fans can't contain their excitement to see her with Prabhas x 00:00

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been in the news since its announcement, largely due to its ambitious storyline and the star-studded cast. While people are excited to witness this magnum opus on screen, fans are looking forward to seeing what Disha Patani brings to the table as Roxie.

The actress had shared BTS pics from the set of the film that went viral on every social media platform. The film's team unveiled her character's look earlier this month, which amped up the curiosity even more.

However, what fans are most excited about is her chemistry with Prabhas, the 'Baahubali' star whose massive fan following spans across the globe. The combination of Disha's charm and Prabhas's commanding presence has created a wave of excitement among movie enthusiasts as their pairing is being touted as one of the most exciting collaborations in recent times.

While both actors have proven their mettle individually, their coming together is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the film. Glimpses from the film promise to show Disha in an exciting avatar as she will be seen performing some breathtaking action sequences in the Nag Ashwin directorial. While it is unknown how Disha's Roxie is related to Prabhas' Bhairava, fans have been speculating about the plot and have been expressing their excitement to see their favourite stars together.

Here are some reactions from fans in anticipation of the film:

The film is yet another addition to Disha's illustrious filmography that boasts of films that not only starred her with stellar performers such as Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and others, but also created unmatchable box office records. Beyond 'Kalki 2898 AD', Disha, who has established herself as the lucky mascot of Bollywood with her back-to-back successes, is set to be seen in the Tamil film 'Kanguva'. She also has 'Welcome to the Jungle' in the pipeline.