Kangana Ranaut, who is currently awaiting the release of her historical drama 'Emergency', has now sold one of her properties. According to reports, Ranaut has sold her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai for about 32 crores. If reports are to be believed, Kangana has earned a good profit by selling off the property.

The actress bought this bungalow in 2017 for about 20.7 crores. Later, in December 2022, she took a loan against the property from ICICI Bank. After taking a loan of 27 crores, reports suggested that the actress had listed the property for sale for 40 crores this August. Now, a report by Zapkey suggested that the actress has finally found a buyer who purchased the luxurious bungalow for 32 crores.

Kangana's team or the actress herself have yet to react to the news of her selling the bungalow. But Simran Gupta from Code Estate agency revealed that the bungalow had attracted a lot of purchasers. Gupta also told the 'Times of India' that the property was on the market for sale.

Why Kangana Ranaut’s property was surrounded by controversy

This property of Kangana's was considered controversial as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished part of it. This happened after Kangana criticized Uddhav Thackeray and was locking horns with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. BMC claimed that the demolition took place because of "illegal alterations." Kangana was offered Rs 2 crores after the demolition, which she refused to accept.

Kangana Ranaut got thumps up from CBFC

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally won the battle against the CBFC. The movie has received a UA certificate from the CBFC, though the release date hasn't been announced yet. As per reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it finally hits theatres.

According to reports on IndiaToday.in, the CBFC has asked the filmmakers to provide disclaimers on historical events depicted in the film. An update on the film's release will be out soon. A UA certificate means that the movie can be viewed by the audience but only with appropriate guidance. Emergency was submitted for review to the censor board on July 8.

About Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Ever since Emergency's trailer dropped online on August 14, there have been growing objections and calls for a ban on its release. The political drama chronicles the life of the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on how she imposed the Emergency in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards.