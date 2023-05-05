While Karan is trying his best to keep everything under wraps and has neither officially confirmed his engagement nor revealed his partner's name yet, several reports are floating in the media, stating that Karan has exchanged rings with a girl named Drisha Roy

(Pic courtesy: Karan Deol/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Karan Deol's fiancé is great granddaughter of Bimal Roy, couple to be married soon: Report x 00:00

Sunny Deol's elder son, Karan Deol has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the news of his secret engagement broke out. The Bollywood actor who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', reportedly got engaged on the day of his grandparents' veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, the young Bollywood star got engaged in a low-key and intimate ceremony which was reportedly attended by family members and close friends.

While Karan is trying his best to keep everything under wraps and has neither officially confirmed his engagement nor revealed his partner's name yet, several reports are floating in the media, stating that Karan has exchanged rings with a girl named Drisha Roy.

Contrary to the reports that are doing rounds all over the internet, a reliable source close to the couple has revealed to Hindustan Times that the girl in Karan's life is Drisha Acharaya and not Roy.

Apparently, Drisha Acharya happens to be the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. As per the source, Karan's 'rumoured' fiance is based in Dubai and works as a manager at a travel agency.

Calling Karan and Drisha's love story a "classic case of childhood romance" and confirming their engagement, the source close to the couple says, “Yes, an engagement did take place. Drisha is in Mumbai and the couple will soon make their official announcement. The idea is to do a public appearance.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged, to tie the knot this year?

The lovebirds will reportedly get hitched in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai. While the couple has not finalised their wedding date, they have however have locked their wedding venue, which as per the source, is going to Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Spilling beans about the wedding, the source added, “The wedding date has been finalised but only the closed ones know about it. However, it will be a star studded affair.”

Last year, there were rumours of Karan getting engaged to Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Roy. However, Karan’s team shut down the engagement rumours and said, “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”