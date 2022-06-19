Breaking News
Karan Johar has a special message for single parents on Fathers Day

Karan Johar has a special message for single parents on Father's Day

Updated on: 19 June,2022 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Karan took to Instagram, where he posted a motley of pictures posing with his children, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017

Karan Johar has a special message for single parents on Father's Day

Karan Johar with Roohi and Yash


Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a single father to twins Roohi and Yash, has a special message for all the single parents on Father's Day.

Karan took to Instagram, where he posted a motley of pictures posing with his children, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017.




He wrote: "A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn't have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love, time and support. She is the wind beneath our wings of love. My bachas !!!"


