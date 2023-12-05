Manish Malhotra Birthday 2023: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his "BFF for 30 years"

On Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to wish his best friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The designer turns 57 today. Karan and Manish have worked together in multiple films.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a throwback picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday to my BFF for 30 years!!! Love you Manish!! Is positivity and sheer joy of living a life to its fullest had a face it would yours !!! With that jawline that can slice bread! A botox-free face that looks this young needs a museum of its own! Love you so much."

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to share birthday wish for Manish along with a sweet note. "Happy happy birthday to my always super dapper dressed friend @manishmalhotra05 . Who somehow even while going ahead and achieving all these wonderful things in his life remained the same through it all. Like literally ."

Malhotra has added another feather to his hat as he announced his debut as a producer with his production house 'Stage 5'. Malhotra's first production venture is 'Bun Tikki' which stars veteran star Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. 'Bun Tikki' stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Talking to Film Companion, he had said that it has been his dream to open a production company for the past seven years. "From the last three years, I have been setting up a company called Stage 5. The name because I started with costume, then I got into business of fashion, make up-line, and then jewellery and this is the fifth thing and hence stage 5."

"There are three films lined up. It has been two-and-half years of single minded journey and I am really grateful that Jio Studios was really been supportive when I told about my plans. Tisca Chopra is directing one film, Faraz Ansari who made 'Sheer Korma' is directing a film called 'Bun Tikki' and Vibhoo Poori who directed Taj will be making a film. Actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Divyendhu, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman are working for my production," he added.

Apart from Karan, several other B-town celebs like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Bhumi Pednekar among others extended heartfelt wishes.

Talking about Karan's work front, his directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles received positive reviews from the fans. He could be currently seen hosting his popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan 8' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.