Kareena Kapoor`s debut OTT film Jaane Jaan releases on Sept 21 Ahead of the release, Kareena shared her journey with the film in a video The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for the release of her debut OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be released tomorrow on Netflix and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the eve of the release of the thriller film, Kareena took to her Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note. Kareena shared a collage video which she captioned, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller, something that I love to watch and it's finally coming to you tomorrow. So on the eve of Jaane Jaan release, I wanted to share what an incredible journey it's been. I absolutely loved playing Maya, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people..#JaaneJaan, 21st sept only on @netflix_in."

In the collage video, Bebo dropped some BTS moments of the film in which she could be seen posing with her co-actors Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. This is the first time that the actress will be sharing screen with Jaideep and Vijay. In the video shared by Kareena, we also see some pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. The way Kareena managed work and her personal life sure is reflective of her work-life balance.

Soon after the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'Can't contain the excitement, eagerly waiting for this," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The most beautiful Indian actress."

Jaane Jaan's release coincides with Kareena's 43rd birthday. The film's official trailer received massive responses from the fans. Jaane Jaan's trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.