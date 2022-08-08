Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif said, you better be on your toes

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Kareena on the joy of working with Jaideep and Vijay, two actors at the top of their game, in The Devotion of Suspect X

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan


Kareena Kapoor Khan is the happiest when facing a camera. More so when she is on director Sujoy Ghosh’s set. The actor, who wrapped up the shoot of The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation in June, says that she thoroughly enjoyed the creative collaboration with the director, and co-actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. “I miss being on Sujoy’s sets. [Working on that set] every day was like getting a chance to feel the [joy of] working with Jaideep and Vijay. It added a new dimension to me,” says the actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma
Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma


With the Netflix film, she was assured of a gripping script right at the onset. The movie is a screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s bestseller of the same name, which revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. A battle of wits follows as her mathematician neighbour helps her cover up the crime, staying a step ahead of the investigating police officer. The apt casting, she says, has elevated the material further. “I was excited when Sujoy told me he was casting them. I instantly said I am on [board]. Saif [Ali Khan, actor-husband] told me, ‘You better be on your toes. These two actors are at the top of their game.’ They truly are flawless.”

