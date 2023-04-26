Kareena Kapoor Khan turns photographer for hubby Saif Ali Khan, enjoys a romantic evening with him

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, known to be a social media butterfly, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday as she shared a picture of her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan. The couple can be seen having some down time on their patio

Pic/ Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a romantic evening with her husband Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, known to be a social media butterfly, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday as she shared a picture of her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan. The couple can be seen having some down time on their patio. In the photo, Saif can be seen rocking a casual black t-shirt, green pants and a pair of beige loafers. For the caption, Kareena wrote, "Why so handsome?" with a star eye and red heart emoji.

Currently, Kareena is receiving the audience appreciation for her streaming chat show 'What Women Want'. Talking about her upcoming film 'The Crew', Kareena will be sharing the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan. The film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It was released in 2022. It was an official adaptation of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump,’ based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan joined the team of Kortala Siva's upcoming pan-India film tentatively titled NTR30. Last month, the makers had officially welcomed Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Jr NTR while unveiling her first look poster.

Saif Ali Khan is also gearing up for the release of the magnum opus 'Adipurush' which will mark his Telugu film debut. The actor will be seen as Raavan in the film that is based on the Ramayan. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh essay the roles of Sita and Lakshman respectively. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.