Kartik Aaryan shares funny BTS photo with Tabu from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets

Kartik shared a funny photo where he could be seen smiling behind a mask and his co-star Tabu can be seen chuckling in her 'Manjulika' avatar, behind a face shield!

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu/Picture courtesy: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's OTT release, Kartik Aaryan gave us all a glimpse of the fun side of Tabu from the sets of the movie. Kartik wrote a funny caption for the photo "Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." Tabu was quick to react to the photo and added a funny comment. She wrote, "Darna mana hai!"

For the unversed, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to enthral the audience with its stellar performances and comic timings. The film hit the OTT platform Netflix last Friday and despite that, it is having a steady run in the cinema halls. Since its release on the OTT platform, it has been number one on the charts, beating blockbusters like RRR and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. The film is expected to enter the 200-crore club in India very soon. Globally, the film has already crossed the magic figure.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, and Allu Aravind.

