Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 watched for over 4.12 million hours on OTT

Updated on: 23 June,2022 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav has also emerged as a box office winner, raking over Rs. 180 crore in India so far

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav premiered on Netflix on June 19 and so far, has been watched for over 4.12 million hours on the streaming platform.

The film has also emerged as a box office winner, raking over Rs. 180 crore in India so far. 




Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with his fans. The actor shared his picture in which he is seen smiling with folded hands. In the post's caption, he wrote, "150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".


He also posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "150 cr India mein... aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

