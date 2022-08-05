Kartik Aaryan treats fans with glimpses from script reading session of his upcoming film

In the selfie, Kartik was seen in a white t-shirt holding a notebook in his hand. At the back, the film crew was seen busy with the film discussion.

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan dropped a selfie from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' script reading session on his social media account. On Wednesday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. In the selfie, Kartik was seen in a white t-shirt holding a notebook in his hand. At the back, the film crew was seen busy with the film discussion. Kartik winked in the picture and looked super cool.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and also tagged Shareen Mantri, Sameer Vidwans and Karan Sharma. Recently, On the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.Kartik shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha."

Also Read: Aamir Khan praises Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. Earlier speaking about his upcoming project, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names."'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan makes a special appearance as Dr. K in 'Masaba Masaba' season 2

While the actor's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story. On the work front, the 'Dhamaka' actor will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy' opposite. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever