Kartik Aaryan's four big, fat weddings in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

Kartik wraps up Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot with dance number that depicts south Indian, Gujarati, Muslim and Christian weddings

Kartik Aaryan

In April, mid-day had reported that Satyaprem Ki Katha’s unit had lined up the shoot of four songs, the last being Kartik Aaryan’s introductory track (Groove to garba, stop, repeat, Apr 29). Last week, Aaryan wrapped up Sameer Vidwans’s directorial venture with a grand dance number. We hear the song plays out as a dream sequence, and depicts Christian, Muslim, Gujarati and south Indian weddings.



It turns out the song was Aaryan’s idea, as he felt that a lavish introductory number would enhance the appeal of the romantic drama that also stars Kiara Advani. A source reveals, “Sameer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in two minds about it as it’s an expensive affair, costing almost Rs 7 crore. On Kartik’s insistence, they decided to go ahead with it. In the narrative, the lead character Satyaprem wants to get married, and is dreaming about his prospective wedding.”

Production designer Rajat Poddarr and cinematographer Manu Anand, along with the director, had four set-ups built to showcase the different nuptials. While two sets were erected at Madh Island, the backdrops for the Muslim and Gujarati weddings were created on the grounds at Vrundavan Studio in Malad. “The Christian ceremony’s backdrop is influenced by the vibe of Santorini, Greece. For the Gujarati shaadi, a mohalla was built, while huge replicas of famous temples from the south were created for the south Indian wedding. The Muslim nuptials take place in a banquet hall.” The dance number was shot in four days, with Bosco Martis as the choreographer. The source adds, “Kartik was involved in the song from day one. He has danced his heart out in it.”

