When Kartik Aaryan spoke about slapping Paresh Rawal on-screen

Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal. Pic/Twitter

Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal were last seen on the big screen in the film 'Shehzada'. Kartik and Paresh played the role of son and father in the film. While Kartik is seen as the doting son who is craving for the validation of his father, things take a turn when Kartik's character is made aware of his real relation with Paresh Rawal. In one scene, Kartik is seen slapping Paresh Rawal in a fit of rage.

At the trailer launch of the film earlier this year, Kartik had spoken about the slap scene with Paresh Rawal. "Even I was apprehensive. It’s thanks to Paresh ji that the scene got alleviated. I was confused about how to perform. We don’t slap actually and it’s shot in a particular manner that makes you believe that I have slapped him. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there needs to be that trust between co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he’s the king of such comic timing.”

Kartik also shared how Paresh Rawal helped him prep for the scene. He said the senior actor told him, "Tu tension mat lena. Kheench ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana (You don't worry, but hit me hard and be in the zone of the film).”

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is the official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. The original film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film was released in theatres on February 10, 2023 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Shehzada' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani. The teaser of the film was released recently and was positively received. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

