Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at the airport in style, are they jetting off for a New Year getaway?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were a notoriously private couple before their wedding. Since then, the much-admired couple since their marriage in 2021, have been sharing their special moments and celebrations with fans on social media. As 2023 comes to a close, the couple seems geared up to welcome the new year in style. Recently, they were seen at the Mumbai airport, looking fashionable.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at the airport in style

On Sunday morning, December 31, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport, seemingly heading to an undisclosed destination to ring in the New Year together. Both were dressed impeccably for the winter season.

Katrina appeared stunning in a white top paired with black jeans, adding flair with a long coat and stylish boots. Vicky, on the other hand, showcased his fashion sense in a black t-shirt and jeans, topping it off with a light gray jacket and matching shoes. The couple, wearing sunglasses, walked hand in hand, graciously acknowledging the paparazzi with smiles.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi prepare for 'Merry Christmas'

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen on the screen together for the first time. The two play the protagonists in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'. In a recent interview, Katrina revealed that she recently realised that she still cannot decide if she should address Vijay as 'sir' or not. The actress said she and Vicky Kaushal also googled Sethupathi's age to make a decision.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina said, “On the car over here, I was talking to Vicky and I said Vijay sir… And he said, ‘Aap Vijay sir bulate hain? (You call him Vijay sir?)’ I said sometimes I do, and sometimes I don’t,” she told Pinkvilla and then asked Vijay who was sitting on the same panel, “Should I be calling you Vijay sir or Vijay?”

When Katrina revealed that Vicky and she decided to google his age and decide on how to address him, Sethupathi interrupted her and said he is 44. She continued, “We thought we’ll decide, umar ke hisab se (as per his age.) I don’t know, I’m confused.”

Vijay then took over and said, “Kuch bhi chalega (Anything will work). We actors generally call each other sir or brother, it’s mutual respect . You can call me Vijay, Hi Vijay, Hey Vijay. Kuch bhi chalega (Anything will work).”