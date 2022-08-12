Kiara Advani pens cryptic message for Sidharth Malhotra

Their film 'Shershaah' turned 1 year old on Friday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

On Friday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a cryptic note for her rumoured boyfriend and 'Shershaah' co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala." The actor replied saying he will meet at 6pm, leaving fans guessing!

Meanwhile, 'Shershaah' turned 1 year old on Friday. The actress had posted, "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!"

