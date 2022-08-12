Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 to be operational by Dec 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kiara Advani pens cryptic message for Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani pens cryptic message for Sidharth Malhotra

Updated on: 12 August,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Their film 'Shershaah' turned 1 year old on Friday

Kiara Advani pens cryptic message for Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra


On Friday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a cryptic note for her rumoured boyfriend and 'Shershaah' co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala." The actor replied saying he will meet at 6pm, leaving fans guessing! 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)


Meanwhile, 'Shershaah' turned 1 year old on Friday. The actress had posted, "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!"

Also Read: Kiara Advani: Batra family said I was exactly like Dimple

sidharth malhotra kiara advani Shershaah bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK