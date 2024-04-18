As KL Rahul celebrates his birthday today, Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared a has the sweetest birthday wish for his son-in-law

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty, who never shies away from praising his son-in-law KL Rahul, has dropped a sweet birthday wish for the cricketer. As KL Rahul celebrates his birthday today, Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the three men of the family.

Suniel Shetty shared a picture which has Ahan Shetty, KL Rahul, and himself relaxing on a sofa and striking a candid pose. While dropping the pic, Shetty wrote, “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters… feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain… happy birthday Rahul… love you son @klrahul @athiyashetty @ahan.shetty”

It was just recently when KL Rahul and Athiya caught headlines when Suniel Shetty made a strong statement hinting towards the couple’s pregnancy. Shetty, who recently judged the dance reality show Dance Deewane, when asked about being a grandfather, said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul had visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple went on to make waves as they continued posting cute comments on each other's Instagram posts and shared pictures of each other on their birthdays.

When Suniel Shetty heap praised for his son-in-law

In an interview with Mid-day some time ago, the veteran actor said some of the most beautiful things about his son-in-law. When asked what he would warn KL Rahul about, Suniel said, "Don’t be such a beautiful human being, that we seem inferior in front of you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you. That’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya you are blessed. I tell her she is blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child… My mother, wife, sister, sisters-in-law are all obsessed with him."