Koffee with Karan 8: The 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are the next guests on the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Disney+Hotstar

Listen to this article Koffee with Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur ducks question on dating Ananya; Arjun Kapoor ends rumours x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee Kouch next Aditya was asked about his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on the episode Karan was also seen asking Aditya and Arjun some questions about their love life

After all the marriage talk on Koffee With Karan 8 couch so far, the next guests on the show are 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. The promo of the upcoming episode was dropped by host Karan Johar on Monday morning giving a glimpse of the chaotic energy of the two actors.

The episode begins with Karan pointing out at the opposite outfits worn by the two actors. Commenting on its, Arjun calls himself 'Retro Roger' and refers to Aditya as 'The Night Manager'. Arjun is seen dressed in a blue denim jacket over a white shirt and black pant. While Aditya opted for a three piece blue suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, Karan did bring up Aditya's romantic life asking him about the rumour of him dating Ananya Panday. To this, the actor says with a smile, "Ask me no secrets and I will tell no lies". This is a line that has been used by Karan several times on the episode.

Later on in the episode when Karan asked Aditya what he would do if he was stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Before he could answer, Arjun interrupted, "Aashiqui toh zaroor karta par kiske saath pata nahi". To this Aditya screams, "What!!" and Arjun say, "Just joking (in Chunky Panday's character Aakhri Pasta style)".

Karan also asked the two men if they have ever done some offscreen role playing. To this, Arjun admits saying that the role involved hand cuffs as well. "Disney plus Hotstar can't handle this," says Aditya when asked for details about his off-screen role playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Arjun Kapoor was also asked about a rumour about himself that he would like to start. "There are already a lot of rumours about me. I would like to end some, " he said.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday had confirmed her relationship with Aditya without giving much details during her appearance on the show this season. When Ananya was asked about her relationship status, the actress dropped hints while subtly confirming that she's dating 'The Night Manager', Aditya Roy Kapur. Continuing the trend of using movie titles in hints, Karan asked Ananya if she's 'Gumraah in love'. The actress responded by saying, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Gumraah and Aashiqui 2 were headlined by Aditya. When Karan prodded her further, she said, "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." In spite of multiple attempts to make Ananya answer the question, she refused to give details. Instead, Ananya said that they were friends. Citing a dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan said, "Pyaar dosti hai," and she replied, "We’re best friends.