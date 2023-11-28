Koffee with Karan 8: During the episode, Karan Johar recalls a funny incident where Kajol thought someone was pranking her when she got a call from Director Mani Ratnam

In Pic: Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar recalls how Mani Ratnam called Kajol & she thought someone was pranking her x 00:00

Koffee with Karan is back with yet another spicy season, and Karan Johar has always given the fans insight into the lives of their favourite celebrities—from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s epic unseen wedding video reveal to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about Raha. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also discussed their comebacks, and Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey talked about their best friend Orry.

Think you've had enough? The upcoming episode will take you on a ride. Next, gracing the couch will be Karan Johar’s first two leading ladies, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the episode, Karan Johar recalls a funny incident during the narration of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, where Kajol thought someone was pranking her when she got a call from Director Mani Ratnam.

Karan Johar added, "I still remember the day I narrated the film to Shah Rukh Khan and you. We were at Shah Rukh Khan’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room which is right next to the terrace. You were crying, Shah Rukh Khan was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing and he was just thinking that both of us were mad.

He continued, "And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the midst of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said “Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like “Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise'' and put the phone down. Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn't believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank.”

Karan dropped the promo of the new episode this Monday which showed the host and his two friends having the time of their lives. While dropping the video Karan wrote, “We’ve hit the button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!

#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from 30th November on Disney+ Hotstar!”