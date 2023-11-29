Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Follow the queen

Follow the queen

Updated on: 29 November,2023 02:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

On Koffee with Karan 8, Karan Johar reveals how Rani taught Koi Mil Gaya’s hook step to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerj and Kajol

Listen to this article
00:00

Be it giving a dekko of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding video, or Alia Bhatt talking about her new role of a mother to Raha, the latest season of Koffee with Karan is giving fans an insight into their favourite stars’ lives. The next episode is all about nostalgia as host Karan Johar is joined by his first leading ladies, Kajol and Rani Mukerji


Kuch Kuch Hota Hai


In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) director has shared an interesting nugget about the making of the chartbuster, Koi Mil Gaya. It turns out Mukerji became a tutor of sorts to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during the shoot. Johar recalls, “Those were the days that none of us rehearsed for a song. I think Rani, who was new, was the only one who rehearsed all the steps. [When we first shot] the signature step of Koi mil gaya, after I said cut, Kajol looked at Rani and said, ‘What are you doing? You’re doing something wrong.’ Shah Rukh also said, ‘Kuch galat hai.’ From afar, Farah [Khan, choreographer] said, ‘She is the only one who is doing it right. You all are doing rubbish!’” The director then reveals that Khan and Kajol immediately went to Mukerji to learn the move.


