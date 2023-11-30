In what could probably be the most hilarious episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Rani Mukerji and Kajol spoke about their changing relationship as cousins

Kajol and Rani Mukerji at their family Durga Puja in October this year

Karan Johar asked why Kajol and Rani did not talk to each other in the 2000s Rani revealed there was a distance between them when they were growing up Rani said she was and is still closer to Kajol`s sister Tanisha

Actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji starred together in the blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998. The actresses, despite being cousins, did not share a great bond at the time. The actresses opened up about how their relationship has changed over the years during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Host Karan Johar asked, "The two of you seem quite close now, but back then you did not have a friendship or a relationship at all, right?" Kajol replied, "Not really."

"I used to wonder, what kind of families don't talk to each other, they're cousins," Karan said. "Was there an organic distance or you weren't close to that side of the family?"

"It was an organic distance, honestly," said Kajol. "Where work is concerned, both of us liked where we were."

Karan asked Rani, "Did you feel that there was a distance when you worked with her?" She replied, "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange."

The actresses went on to reveal that they built a bond much later, which we now get to see at events and get-togethers, like the family Durga Puja.

"I think it was built after our dads passed away. As families when you lose your loved ones - and I was very close to Kajol's dad, Shomu kaka was literally every day at my place - when you go through tough times, when you go through a loss in the family, that's when everyone comes closer. Also, there's a difference between being 17 and 40, you grow wiser as a person and learn not to bother about the little things in life. When Tanisha finally came home 3-4 years after my marriage, we spoke about why was there a distance. Both of us didn't know. People take advantage of that and try to make the distance grow further," Rani said.