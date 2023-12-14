'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Kajol recently revealed that she was desperate to play the role of Tina in the film. The role eventually was played by Rani Mukerji

Still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Listen to this article Kajol reveals she fought with Karan Johar for 45 minutes to play Tina in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' x 00:00

Karan Johar's debut directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' achieved a cult status and has tremendous recall and re-watch value. While the film has been called out for its problematic gender politics, it is still a film that is close to the hearts of the audiences. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul), Kajol (Anjali), and Rani Mukerji.

Recently, Kajol revealed that she was keen on playing the role of Tina and not Anjali. In a recent Actors’ Roundtable 2023 on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Kajol disclosed that she fought with Karan to play Tina’s role in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the host asked the actors if they have ever fought for a role, Kajol jumped and said, “I fought in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I fought with Karan Johar, I wanted to play Tina’s role and he was like, ‘No. You are playing Anjali.’ I was like, ‘But I want to play Tina’s role. You don’t know what I will do with Tina.’ Karan told me to shut up. I fought with him tooth and nail for nearly 45 minutes but he refused categorically.” Sidharth Malhotra, who was part of the conversation, humorously said that he was quite happy “with the way the film turned out.” Others on the round table also agreed that it happened for the best.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' revolves around the friendship of Rahul and Anjali. During college days, they are best friends. While Anjali silently harbours feelings for her bestfriend he falls in love with Tina, the new girl in college who has returned from London. A heartbroken Anjali leaves the college. Rahul and Anjali reunite years later and get married after Tina's demise.

While the film continues to have a massive fan following, in hindsight, Karan Johar isn't too sure of the film's ethics and gender politics. "Rahul doesn’t stand for very much. He’s a deeply confused character, doesn’t know what he wants and doesn’t do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because people were pushing him - his dead wife’s spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart, and Shah Rukh’s charisma," he said to Mid-day in an interview from 2020.

The filmmaker added, “There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don’t know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters - one for each birthday - made no sense, either.”

Speaking about what fixes he would make in the film, Karan said, "I’d give him a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]. I’d also introduce more confrontation. Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He’ll know that she likes him and he’d address that with her. If Tina were to die, he’d come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping.”