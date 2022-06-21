Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Sidhu Moose Wala: This World Music Day, remembering the talented singers we lost this year

So, on the occasion of World Music Day 2022, let's remember the iconic singers who bid adieu to the world this year, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the Indian music industry

Sidhu Moose Wala, Singer KK, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri

Though 2022 started on a good note, we did lose a little bit more this year too. In case you missed it, 2022 saw a lot of talented losses which can never be reversed. As the world celebrates Music Day today, let's take a look and remember our musicians, whom we lost, and celebrate their music not only for the rest of the year but forever!

Lata Mangeshkar, who had a career spanning over seven decades, with a huge impact not only in the music industry but in people's hearts. The singer is no more between us, and she has left a void which can never be filled. Lata ji took over the world with the voice she lend for the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujeach Chhora', with lyrics by Nazim Panipati. If you ask Lata Mangeshkar fans to pick one of their favourite songs, they won't be able to decide, because each and every melody, crooned by the nightingale, depicted versatility and her talent. Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye' among others.

Bappi Lahiri (27 November 1952 - 15 February 2022)

Did you know Bappi Da kickstarted his career as a music composer at the young age of 19 with the Bengali film, 'Daadu'? Many aren't aware of Bappi Da's achievements, but this man did have a heart of gold, with a voice one can never forget. He made us groove to the tunes, and actors too couldn't stop setting the stage on fire with his background score. The foot-tapping music is something one can recognize amidst the chaos. His style was unique in mixing electronic sounds with Indian melodies and he created something magical with Hindi vocalists across the board. Bappi Lahiri's 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki', 'Taki Taki', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' and 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' still feel like a breath of fresh air. For the unversed, he passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Mumbai at the age of 69 on February 15.

Sidhu Moose Wala (11 June 1993 - 29 May 2022)

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district, woke up the nation with shocking news on May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Through his songs, movie, and concerts, he used to say everything without hesitation. Many times the singer used to get caught in controversy also owing to the same, but it never stopped him.

KK (23 August 1968 - 31 May 2022)

KK's soulful voice was an intrinsic part of youth's life. His death was like losing our school and college days all over again. Hours before he passed away on May 31, he did what he loved the most. He was performing on stage in Kolkata. He sang the song 'Pal' one last time. KK fell ill during a performance at Nazrul Manch and was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken. He was only 53.

