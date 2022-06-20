Late singer KK's daughter Taamara shares throwback pictures as she remembers her dad

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she posted some childhood pictures which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna

On the occasion of Father's Day, late singer KK's daughter Taamara penned an emotional note along with some throwback pictures with her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna. In the first picture, KK is seen giving a piggyback ride to young Taamara and Nakul. The trio smiles as they posed for the lens. Later singer KK is seen wearing a red t-shirt in the picture.

She captioned the post with a long note that read, "I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad."

