In Pic: Salman Khan poses with Bigg Boss 3 contestant Arun on the sets of Sikandar

Updated on: 11 November,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Sikandar' directed by AR Murugadoss. The superstar has been shooting for the film under tight security in Hyderabad. It is a month long schedule that started over a week ago. A photo from the sets of the film has surfaced on social media. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen posing with two other people. One of the person posing on Salman's left is seen dressed in a driver's costume. He is none other than former Bigg Boss contestant Arun. It seems like the reality show contestant has bagged a role in the film. The woman in the picture is Malak Malashettey, Arun's wife. The picture has been clicked at the Falaknuma palace. 


On the sets of Sikandar


Arun Mashettey took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Salman Khan  from the sets of the upcoming film. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Salman Khan (with heart emoji)." He also shared the vlog from the film's shooting on his YouTube channel. Revealing that the shoot was happening at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace, Arun shared, “Sinkandar film’s shooting is happening there, it is every Indian’s dream to meet Salman bhai, and we will be meeting him. I met him in Bigg Boss, so I am sure he will recognize me. He has a heart of gold, I won’t feel bad even if we don’t get to meet. I will give a sneak peek into the world of Sikandar to you.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Srikanth Mashettey (@arunmashettey)

Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar in four-layer security

The top priority for the AR Murugadoss directorial venture is the actor’s safety as the actor has been receiving multiple death threats. The unit has upped the protection measures at a palace hotel in Hyderabad, where the shooting is underway. A source tells mid-day that a part of the property has been cordoned off, with access granted only to the film’s team. “There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress. While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” says the insider.

