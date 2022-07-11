Life comes full circle

Having studied the songs of Mohit Suri’s films as aspiring Bollywood composers, Kaushik and Guddu on bagging Ek Villian Returns

Kaushik and Guddu

Musician duo Kaushik and Guddu have big-budget films like Sooryavanshi and Loveyatri on their resume, but back in 2012, when they were deciphering ways to get a foot in the door of the film industry, the songs of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 became a template of sorts for them.

“We turned to it when we were deciphering how we needed to work on music production. Songs like Tum hi ho were the kind of tracks we [studied]. We began to research on the project and learnt of Mohit Suri sir. We decided that if we ever got the chance to work in Mumbai, we’d attempt to meet him,” says Kaushik, adding that being approached by Suri for the upcoming edition of Ek Villian was evidently a reason to celebrate.

Guddu adds that he was often overwhelmed with the scale of the film, which features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. “Mohit sir left the job of creating this romantic track for us. He knew we’d deliver, and, having listened to his music often, we knew what we needed to do to appease him. It was also important to not create anything that resembled a song that had been composed for his previous films.”