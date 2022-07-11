Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party Shiv Sena MPs to discuss presidential polls
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
Madras High Court rejects OPS plea to stay AIADMK general council meet
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Life comes full circle

Life comes full circle

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

Having studied the songs of Mohit Suri’s films as aspiring Bollywood composers, Kaushik and Guddu on bagging Ek Villian Returns

Life comes full circle

Kaushik and Guddu


Musician duo Kaushik and Guddu have big-budget films like Sooryavanshi and Loveyatri on their resume, but back in 2012, when they were deciphering ways to get a foot in the door of the film industry, the songs of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 became a template of sorts for them. 

“We turned to it when we were deciphering how we needed to work on music production. Songs like Tum hi ho were the kind of tracks we [studied]. We began to research on the project and learnt of Mohit Suri sir. We decided that if we ever got the chance to work in Mumbai, we’d attempt to meet him,” says Kaushik, adding that being approached by Suri for the upcoming edition of Ek Villian was evidently  a reason to celebrate.




Guddu adds that he was often overwhelmed with the scale of the film, which features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. “Mohit sir left the job of creating this romantic track for us. He knew we’d deliver, and, having listened to his music often, we knew what we needed to do to appease him. It was also important to not create anything that resembled a song that had been composed for his previous films.”


aashiqui 2 Sooryavanshi bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK