Lin Laishram-Randeep Hooda wedding: Bride wove wedding garland by herself, here's what it signifies

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a Manipuri ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. The couple was dating for a while and had a traditional wedding. The couple was seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. What's more endearing is that Lin wove her own wedding garland and it hold deep meaning in the Manipuri culture.

Traditionally, in Manipuri weddings the bride and groom exchange the Kundo lei which is believed to be the flower of love. And by offering this flower to each other by the bride and the groom, the couple is bound in an unbreakable tie.

It signifies the unconditional love which is symbolised by the Kundo itself and the scentlessness of the kundo signifies selflessness. This sacredness of the flower washes off the ego, pride and negative feelings of the couple and the couple is eternally bound to surrender to each other! While the purity of the heart between the couple, knowledge, beauty, growth, strength, prosperity, patience and selflessness embodied by the kundo brings the couple closer to each other!

Lin Laishram herself wove these flowers together for the wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, Randeep Hooda shared the first photos from the wedding, with a simple caption, summarising their bond, "From today, we are One."

Ahead of the wedding, Randeep spoke to a reporter in Manipur. He expressed his excitement for the wedding according to Manipuri rituals. The actor shared, "Feels very good. I felt that it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

He added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatre. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."