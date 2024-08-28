Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From songs to celluloid

From songs to celluloid

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Keen to add acting to her résumé, singer Lisa on how she got a shot at it with Call Me Bae after six years of auditions

From songs to celluloid

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
From songs to celluloid
x
00:00

To Lisa Mishra’s fans, her acting debut in Call Me Bae may come as a surprise. Laughing at this, the singer reveals that it surprised the direction team at Dharmatic Entertainment, which is backing the Ananya Panday-starrer, as well. “It was a surprise to them when my audition came up, because they’ve only known me as a singer. But acting has always been a dream, and I’ve been working on it quietly for years. It took me so long to get here. Singing is my first love, but I wanted to scratch this itch of acting,” says Mishra, the voice behind hit tracks, Sajna ve and Nai chaida. 


Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae
 
In director Collin D’Cunha’s coming-of-age series, Mishra plays a TV news producer. Tell her that she couldn’t have asked for a better debut project than a Karan Johar production, and she says it feels “surreal”. But reaching this point hasn’t been easy for the US-bred singer. “I’ve been auditioning with Panchami Ghavri since 2018, working on my language skills and screen presence. One day, we’ll post a reel of all those failed auditions, but what I’ve learned most from this journey is resilience. Keep going—what’s meant to be, will be.”



What added to her joy was the fact that her character resonated with her. “I found myself relating deeply to her grit and compassion. There were moments when I felt like she was a part of me, which is a credit to Ishita Moitra’s writing.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment karan johar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK