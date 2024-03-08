Maha Shivratri 2024: From Jai Jai Shiv Shankar to Namo Namo, songs that celebrate Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri 2024: Today, as the world celebrates Maha Shivratri, we have curated a list of our favourite songs that are centred around Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri is primarily a night dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hindu culture. Devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and engage in prayer and meditation to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Today, as the world celebrates Maha Shivratri, we have curated a list of our favourite songs that celebrate Lord Shiva.

Namo Namo- Kedarnath



The song from the movie 'Kedarnath,' starring Sushant Singh Rajput, narrates the glory of Lord Shiva and is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh. The devotional song brings us to the realization of the greatness of the deity and reaffirms our faith and beliefs.



Jai Jai Shiv Shankar- Aap Ki Kasam



Another classic song dedicated to Lord Shiva is from the Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz-starrer film 'Aap Ki Kasam.' Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song shows them dancing together after drinking bhang, which is connected to Lord Shiva and is also offered to Him by many devotees.



Bolo Har Har Har- Shivaay



The chart-topping song 'Bolo Har Har Har' from Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' has new musical rhythms created by Mithoon and is a collaboration among several musicians, including The Vamps, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, etc. Your spirit will undoubtedly be awakened by 'Bolo Har Har Har.'



Kaun Hain Voh from Baahubali: The Beginning



With lyrics from the Shiv Tandav Stotram as its opening, the song 'Kaun Hain Voh' from 'Baahubali: The Beginning' is a musical delight. Sung by Kailash Kher in his melodious voice, this song brings out your spiritual side.



Bam Bhole-Laxmii



'Bam Bhole' is a Hindi song featured in the Bollywood film 'Laxmii,' which was released in 2020. The song is a devotional track that pays homage to Lord Shiva. It is a part of the soundtrack of the movie, and its lyrics are infused with spiritual and reverential elements.



Mann Mein Shiva-Panipat



'Mann Mein Shiva' is a song from the Bollywood movie 'Panipat,' which was released in 2019. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The lyrics express deep reverence and devotion towards Shiva, addressing Him as the ultimate source of strength, wisdom, and solace. The title 'Mann Mein Shiva' can be translated to 'Shiva in my heart,' suggesting the presence of Lord Shiva in one's thoughts and consciousness.

