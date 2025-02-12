She can be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with her furry friend, Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika Arora was seen posing in a comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights

Picture Courtesy/Instagram

Malaika Arora recently decided to give her InstaFam an insight into her productive morning. The diva took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a beautiful photo.

She can be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with her furry friend, Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika Arora was seen posing in a comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights.

"Start my day right....yoga + sunshine + casper +me time", she wrote as the caption.

Aside from being a fitness freak, Malaika Arora is also an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Previously, she took to social media to drop a glimpse of the star-studded Manish Malhotra fashion show in Dubai.

She posted a few candid moments from the event, giving fans a sneak peek into the preparation and excitement backstage. In one of the pics, she can be seen sitting in a stunning red dress as she gets her hair done. In another photo, Malaika Arora was seen posing with her back toward the camera.

The stunner looked breathtaking in a full-length red backless gown with a demure neckline. She tied the outfit with a pair of classic golden open-toe heels. For her makeup, she went for a flawless base with contour and bronzer. Coming to the hair, she went with some soft waves flowing over one shoulder.

In another capture, Malaika Arora can be seen relaxing by the poolside. She further shared a photo of Manish Malhotra from the ramp. Posting the stills on social media, the diva captioned the post, "Habibi Dubai....".

In the meantime, Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection at the Dubai Fashion Week 2025. The show featured some top models, such as Adriana Lima and Valery Kaufman, walking down the runway in his impeccable creations. Aside from models, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar attended the show as spectators, cheering for the designer.

