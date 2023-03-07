Manisha Koirala celebrates Holi with family and close friends in her hometown Nepal

The gorgeous actress, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with her family and close friends on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival and it becomes more special when celebrated with family and friends in your hometown

Picture Courtesy/PR

The gorgeous actress, Manisha Koirala is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses from the '90s. However even today, it's still impossible to find an actress, who can effortlessly showcase both grace and sensuality simultaneously on the big screen. Manisha Koirala is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood, who belongs to a politically prominent Nepalese family.

The gorgeous actress, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with her family and close friends on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival and it becomes more special when celebrated with family and friends in your hometown.

The super-talented actress Manish, who has taken a small break from the shoots to celebrate Holi with her family and close friends in her hometown Nepal. The actress has shared a picture as a story on her Instagram page. In the picture, Manisha can be seen enjoying with her Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister in law, her aunty and with some close friends. All of them put colourful tikka to start their holi celebration.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Here's what happened when Sharad Malhotra sneaked into a Holi party

Manisha is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry; who always looks forward to challenging herself with more strong roles that do justice to her character. Manisha was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, and now, this beautiful actress will be seen in her next upcoming web series Heeramandi. Taking to her Instagram, Manisha posted a brief clip giving a glimpse of her character with the other actresses and treated her fans with her beautiful looks and attire. The video begins with a closer glimpse of the actress --Manisha Koirala and showcasing other actresses. Her fans are looking forward to Heeramandi, a web series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali., Manisha Koirala plays one of the leads in it and in the motion poster itself, and she has left a strong mark. Well, SLB will surely present his first heroine Manisha in a fantastic way and we are sure about it.