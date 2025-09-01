Joining Manoj Bajpayee in Police Station Mein Bhoot is Genelia D’Souza, making the collaboration even more exciting. Filming has begun, and the first schedule has also been completed

Filming has begun, and the first schedule has also been completed, setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear, irony, and RGV’s signature storytelling. At its heart lies a question that flips the very idea of safety: We run to the police station when we are scared — but where will the police run when they are scared?

Nearly three decades after creating history with Satya, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are coming together once again — this time for a haunting horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. Joining Manoj in this intriguing cinematic experiment is Genelia D’Souza, making the collaboration even more exciting.

Nearly three decades after creating history with Satya, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are coming together once again — this time for a haunting horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. Joining Manoj in this intriguing cinematic experiment is Genelia D’Souza, making the collaboration even more exciting.

Filming has begun, and the first schedule has also been completed, setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear, irony, and RGV’s signature storytelling. At its heart lies a question that flips the very idea of safety: We run to the police station when we are scared — but where will the police run when they are scared?

RGV on reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking about the project, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power. With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority.”

For Manoj, Satya will remain special in his career as he received a National Award as Best Supporting Actor for his incredible performance in the film. The movie dealt with 90s Bombay, underworld, and mafia-raj.

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front

Manoj Bajpayee is set to play yet another cop role with Netflix’s Inspector Zende. Loosely inspired by a true story (Charles Sobhraj), the film will debut on September 5. It brings to life the unbelievable pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive Swimsuit Killer, Carl Bhojraj — not once, but twice. Manoj leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Bhojraj.

Joined by veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende’s trusted team, Girija Oak, and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles, their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl’s dramatic capture.