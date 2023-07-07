Breaking News
Manoj Bajpayee says Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad made him jealous; latter responds

Updated on: 07 July,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that Vijay Varma's character in 'Dahaad' is something he would have liked to do

Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Varma

Manoj Bajpayee says Vijay Varma's role in Dahaad made him jealous; latter responds
Actor Manoj Bajpayee talks strictly about business and keeps a low profile inspite of his immense popularity and talent. The actor recently sat down with an entertainment portal for an interview where he opened up about himself and revealed the one character that is envious of in current times in Vijay Varma in 'Dahaad'. 


The actor revealed that he felt envious of Vijay Varma in his latest series 'Dahaad' and wishes he was offered the role instead. He said, “I think it's Vijay Varma's Dahaad.  I was like yeah character mujhe milna chahiye tha [I wanted this role]. And, agar abhi Vijay [Varma] sunega toh bolega kya sir aap toh itna kaam kar rahay ho [If Vijay Varma is listening to this, he will be like ‘Sir, you already have so many projects in the kitty.']”


Looking at this, Vijay responded, "Manoj sir inspired me and countless actors like me.. it’s a huge compliment. Also.. He called and congratulated me on dahaad as soon as he saw it .@BajpayeeManoj big love sir"


Vijay Varma, who is the talk of town for his towering performance in Dahaad is riding the high horse and rightly so. The actor stunned everyone with his acting chops with the character of school teacher. More recently, Vijay was seen in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed segment of Lust Stories 2 opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from his stellar performances, Vijay Varma has also been in the news for his personal life as reports of him dating Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced. Tamannaah recently opened up about her relationship with Vijay and how she developed an instant bond with him. Vijay, on the other hand, did not directly address his relationship but said he is currently in a happy place. 

Running high on the success of 'Dahaad', Vijay will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jayadeep Ahlawat.

