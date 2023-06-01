Breaking News
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' looks at theatrical run after OTT release

Updated on: 01 June,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

In a trend reversal of sorts, Manoj says Bandaa makers are considering big-screen release after the film opens to strong response on OTT

Manoj Bajpayee

Films landing on OTT platforms after their theatrical run is the new normal. But Manoj Bajpayee and the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai seem to be looking at reversing the trend. The ZEE5 courtroom drama, based on Jodhpur lawyer Poonam Chand Solanki who led the prosecution against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case, opened to praise on May 23. The leading man says that buoyed by the audience’s positive response, the producers are now considering a theatrical release. 


“There are thousands of requests coming from the audience who want to experience the film theatrically, having already watched it [online]. They are of the strong opinion that this film should arrive in theatres. Zee Studios and Vinod Bhanushali [producer] are looking at the possibility. We are awaiting their decision,” says Bajpayee, who has received rave reviews for his act.


The actor says the team was certain that the Apoorv Singh Karki-helmed movie would be received well, given its strong subject. But the audience’s reaction has left them overwhelmed. “When we made the film, we were confident it would be liked by the audience, but the enormity of their love and praise has left us numb.”


