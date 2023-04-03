Monday Motivation! How Alia Bhatt got back into shape after turning mom to daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

Alia Bhatt who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, turned mom to daughter Raha in November the same year. The actress slowly but steadily got back into shape and has impressed fans with her commitment to fitness.

A month after giving birth the actress had shared an inspiring Instagram post where she shared a note and picture acing inversion at a yoga studio.

She posted, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to.

For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise."

Recently the actress had shared another post, a video this time of herself sweating it out in the gym on an exercise cycle. She made the session fun by grooving to 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from Ranbir's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

Alia's latest appearance was at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening extravaganza in Mumbai. Alia and Rashmika Mandanna, put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song 'Nacho Nacho' (hindi version of Naatu Naatu.)