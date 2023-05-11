Ahead of Mother's Day, here's a look at all the celebrities who are currently pregnant.

Ileana D'Cruz and Gauahar Khan are among actresses who are currently pregnant

Listen to this article Mother's Day 2023: Ileana D'Cruz to Gauahar Khan, would-be mothers in showbiz x 00:00

Pregnancy is a time filled with joy and expectations. There's so much to plan and prepare for. It's one of the most blissful and unique experiences that a woman goes through. With Mother's Day around the corner, here's a list of actresses and celebrities who will soon embrace motherhood.

Ileana D'Cruz

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a monochrome photograph of a baby outfit with the caption, "Coming soon, Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz also commented on her post, saying, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait with a dancing emoji).” The Barfi actress recently posted a video on her Instagram feed, revealing her baby bump. Sharing the story with her social media followers, the actress wrote, "Life lately."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Also read: Mother's Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, B-Town moms who are successful entrepreneurs

Gauahar Khan

Model and actress Gauahar Khan is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar,. The two got married in the year 2020. Gauahar shared the news of her pregnancy with an animated video in December 2022, which read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Actor Ram Charan's entrepreneur, philanthropist wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, is currently in her third trimester and due in July this year. "Like every parent, we are also excited,” she mentioned to a publication, adding how her actor-husband Ram Charan has been 'very supportive' throughout her pregnancy. She would want the child to have the freedom to be themselves but will have to be responsible in his/her actions given the fact that fame comes with the idea of it.

Upasana is a working woman who wishes to be an advocate for working mothers. She would want to be a hands-on mother and would like to strike a balance between professional life with taking care of her child. She wishes to be an example for women to hit the work floors at the earliest without compromising the well-being of their children.



A post shared on Ram Charan's Instagram read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." The announcement was signed "with love and gratitude" by Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni. They are expecting their first baby after a decade of being married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)



Ishita Dutta

Drishyam fame Ishita Dutta is currently enjoying her babymoon and is spending most of her time with her family and close ones. According to the actress, the best part is to feel the kicks. She tried to keep the news of her pregnancy tight-lipped till only a few weeks ago when she was spotted at the airport flaunting her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Later, the actress put up a post on Instagram with a beautiful snap of hers with her husband and actor Vatsal Seth saying, 'Baby on Board'. Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The two fell in love during the shoot of the TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.



Pankhuri Awasthy

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband, actor Gautam Rode, are all set to embrace a new phase in their lives as they are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement with a cute animated video, the caption to which was, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

The two have been married since February 2018. They met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. In the mythological show, the former played Karna and Pankhuri portrayed Draupadi on-screen.