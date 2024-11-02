Fan edited his Diwali picture to add Mrunal Thakur in it. However, this didn’t sit well with the actress, who called out the netizen for thinking it was "cool" to do so.

It's very common for people to use AI to edit pictures and make them look the way they want. In an interesting turn of events, a social media user edited his Diwali picture to add Mrunal Thakur in it. However, this didn’t sit well with the actress, who called out the netizen for thinking it was "cool" to do so. Later, Mrunal had a change of heart and put out a video addressing the edited picture, with a caption that read, "Hope you edit good films one day! Good Luck, Happy Diwali."

Fan edited a picture to add Mrunal Thakur alongside him

What happened is that a fan shared an edited Diwali image of himself bursting crackers with Mrunal. Upset by the misuse of AI, Thakur commented on the post, saying, "Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Apko lagta hai aap jo yeh kar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi (Brother, why are you giving yourself the wrong impression? Do you think what you are doing is cool? It is not)!”

Mrunal Thakur has change of heart

A few hours later, she decided to let go of the matter and make the situation lighter. The actress posted a fun video, saying she was "heartbroken." While addressing the edited picture, Mrunal said, “Guys, ap log bacche ki jaan logey kya? Maine woh comment kar dia… Pehle jab main dekha main khush hui… chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi, inke saath hi main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon (Guys, please stop? I just made a comment… at first, when I saw the video, I was happy that at least I am spending my Diwali with him)! Phir I opened his page and then I see that he has edited his video with each and every actress! My heart was broken! I was so sad! But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and hope that he uses his art for the right things! But please don’t say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. I just hope woh aur logon ka dil na tode (I hope he doesn’t break more hearts)!”

On the Work Front

Mrunal has a busy schedule ahead with three films in the pipeline. She will star alongside Ajay Devgn in the 'Son of Sardaar' sequel and also has David Dhawan’s comedy-drama co-starring Varun Dhawan. Additionally, Mrunal will star alongside Huma Qureshi in 'Pooja Meri Jaan'.