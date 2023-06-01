Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather has passed away. The actress paid tribute to him with a long note and a video on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt posted a video of her grandfather with Ranbir Kapoor as she bade him farewell

Listen to this article 'My grandpa, My hero': Alia Bhatt bids emotional farewell to grandfather, posts video of him with Ranbir Kapoor x 00:00

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan, father of actress Nidhi Razdan, has passed away at the age of 93. He was in the hospital in critical condition for the past few days. The actress bade an emotional tribute to her grandpa on Instagram, listing down his achievements. She also said that her grandfather used to play with her daughter, Raha.

"My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia shared a video of Narendra Razdan cutting a cake on his birthday. The video also features Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar sent his condolences, commenting on the video, "Sending you a massive hug." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia, who was scheduled to travel abroad for the IIFA awards, had cancelled her trip to be by her grandpa's side as he was fighting for his life in the hospital. In a report by ETimes, a source closer to the family had revealed that Narendra Razdan, Soni Razdan's father, was in the Breach Candy hospital for quite some time. He had a lung infection which got worse. Alia reportedly turned back from the airport because she didn't want to be at the award function while her grandfather was going through a vulnerable time.

The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi, with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor- Male, Female trophies for their performances in the films 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', respectively.