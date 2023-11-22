Nanu Anil Kapoor misses 'boss baby' Vayu, drops adorable pictures

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures with his grandson Vayu

Pic: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

The birth of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son, Vayu, made actor Anil Kapoor the most doting grandfather. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures with his grandson.

In the first photograph, Anil can be seen holding little Vayu as he plays with his hat. In the second picture, Sonam, Anil, and the little bundle of joy can be seen enjoying their family time. Vayu’s Nanu, while sharing the pictures, wrote a beautiful caption, expressing how he misses his boss baby. Anil wrote, “No contest. Vayu wears it better! #BossBaby #MissingVayu.”

As soon as Anil dropped the pictures, Sonam Kapoor went to react to the post. The Neerja actress wrote, “Vayu misses you … NaaaaNaaaa ! HaTT”. Rhea Kapoor too reacted to the pictures with a heart emoji. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema and marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break.



Sonam has signed two new projects as well. Talking about them, Sonam said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”



Anil, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

(With Inputs ANI)