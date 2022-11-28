×
Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens express outrage over Archana Gautam’s wrong statement against Bigg Boss Marathi and Shiv Thakare

Updated on: 28 November,2022 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Archana Gautam, laughed at Salman Khan's statement about Marathi version Bigg Boss and stated that Bigg Boss Marathi is easy and there’s no big deal in winning it and that anyone can win it

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens express outrage over Archana Gautam's wrong statement against Bigg Boss Marathi and Shiv Thakare

Pic Courtesy: PR


In one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan appreciated Shiv’s game by mentioning that he has a strong game which made him win the 2nd season of Bigg Boss Marathi. As soon as Salman said these words, Archana Gautam, laughed at the statement and started making fun of Marathi version of 'Bigg Boss' and stated that Bigg Boss Marathi is easy and there’s no big deal in winning it and that anyone can win it.


Archana Gautam’s this statement has made all Shiv Thakare’s fans, Bigg Boss Marathi fans and all the Marathi speaking people furious and have left no stones unturned to express their anger on Twitter.


Shiv’s fans have already started a trend ‘Proud BBM Winner Shiv’ in support of the latter wherein all his fans have penned how Bigg Boss Marathi is equally challenging and how Shiv has won the show on his merit.

