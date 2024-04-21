Breaking News
Won't remove 'Hindu', 'Jai Bhavani' from party anthem: Uddhav Thackeray
Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters: SP MLA Rais Shaikh
58-year-old man arrested for raping teen step-granddaughter
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BJP office in Nariman Point
Maharashtra: 50 coaching centre students hospitalised over food poisoning
Who scared whom?

Updated on: 22 April,2024 05:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Needless to say, Nia Sharma misses the mark by a huge margin when it comes to making a sartorial statement when up and about in the city. She appears to mimic the reaction that lensmen perhaps had while papping her. Pics/Yogen Shah

Nia Sharma

Things of love



Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig are spotted sharing a laugh while leaving a city restaurant over the weekend


Searching for flawless Skin

All eyes were pinned on Rajkummar Rao’s appearance amid the controversy surrounding the skin care treatments he has undergone. Can you spot a difference?

Pati, Patni, aur woh matchmaker

Kiara Advani looks radiant when spotted with husband Sidharth Malhotra at a city venue where Karan Johar was also present

Missing Paneer Makhani

Physical transformations come at a cost, as Kartik Aaryan would know. His leaner (and angrier) avatar has us wondering if his nutritionist has kept his favourite meals at bay

Just in

Sophie Choudry, Amrita Rao, and Shamita Shetty

