Not Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay, clarifies cricketer's sister about viral photo

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna has put an end to the claims that Anushka and Virat's son Akaay was spotted at the stands on Sunday during India vs Australia test match in Perth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Speculation by fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that face of the celebrity couple's son Akaay was revealed during the India vs Australia Test match in Perth has been put to rest by the sister of the star batter. Since Akaay's birth in February, the couple has kept his face private, making the video a topic of discussion online. A video that went viral on Sunday showed Anushka cheering for Virat after he scored a century. Many assumed the child seen behind Anushka in the video was Akaay. However, Virat's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, clarified the misunderstanding through her Instagram Stories.


She wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. thank you."


Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.


 
 
 
 
 
Why Virushka does not show their kids face

After the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021, Kohli revealed the good news on his Instagram and a fan asked about if he will be showing a glimpse of the bday. However, Kohli replied - “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said. The couple quietly welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay Kohli, in February this year. They welcomed him in London where they currently reside. 

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, shedding off his lean patch, Virat roared back to the form with a Test century after over 500 days in a territory where he thrives the most, Australia, breaking some records.  He scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. 

The year 2024 has been a challenging one for Kohli, who had managed just one half-century in his previous 13 innings. However, he made a strong comeback with a century at the Optus Stadium, with his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, present in the stands.

Speaking to broadcasters post-declaration, Kohli praised Anushka’s unwavering support, saying, “Yes, look I mean Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes, when you are getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, you know I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for a sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country and just feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it even more special.”

(with inputs from ANI)

