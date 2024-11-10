'Filmmaker Onir's film 'We Are Faheem & Karun will be premiered at Dharamshala International Film Festival today. The film stars Kashmiri actor Mir Tawseef

Today marks the highly anticipated premiere of 'We Are Faheem & Karun' at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, a film helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Onir and featuring Kashmiri actor Mir Tawseef in his debut lead role as Faheem. Set against the stunning yet complex landscape of Kashmir, the film tells the story of a college student navigating the layers of identity, belonging, and resilience in his homeland.

Mir Tawseef makes debut as lead actor

Mir Tawseef, originally from Srinagar, moved to Delhi for his education, where he initially made his mark through modeling for brands like Parle, Hilton, and Raymonds, and collaborating with iconic designers like Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. However, a life-changing opportunity came when he auditioned for Onir’s film, leading him to transition to Mumbai to bring Faheem’s character to life.

Onir expressed his excitement about discovering Tawseef, “I am very proud to introduce Mir Tawseef as Faheem in We Are Faheem & Karun. Finding a Kashmiri actor was a challenge, but from the moment I saw Mir’s online audition, I knew he was Faheem. The beauty and sensitivity he brings to the character are amazing for a debut actor. I’m sure he has a lot more to offer to Bollywood and beyond.”

Tawseef, in turn, shared his gratitude for this opportunity: “I am incredibly grateful and honored to be cast as the lead in this film. It’s a privilege to bring this story to life under the visionary direction of Onir, who previously gave me the invaluable opportunity to assist in two of his films, My Melbourne and Pinecone. Thank you for believing in my potential and entrusting me with this role. I am eager to give it my all and make you proud as we embark on this journey together.”

About Onir's directorial We Are Faheem & Karun

The film was inspired by the life of a former major, who came out as gay and had to leave the Indian Army as LGBTQIA+ individuals cannot officially serve in the military. However, the MoD rejected the script over the “illegal” depiction of a queer soldier and refused to grant it a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The film was then reimagined as a same-sex love story of Karun, a security guard from Kerala stationed at a construction site in Kashmir, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student.

Using his voice to push for queer identity in mainstream movies, Onir says that despite the setback, he has ensured that We Are Faheem & Karun stayed true to the story he intended to tell. Reflecting on its themes, he shares, “Like I Am [2010], this speaks about identities. This is special for me as it’s set after the 2018 Supreme Court judgment on IPC 377. The film portrays that in spite of the judgment, we, as a society, are so fragmented that acceptance in many spaces is still difficult, and young queer individuals still struggle to be proud about who they are. This film seeks empathy and kindness, and speaks of the loss and pain that is inflicted on individuals. Why would the acceptance of something that doesn’t affect your personal life be so difficult?”