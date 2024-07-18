Pankaj Tripathi looking for Shraddha Kapoor in the crowd of ghoonghat-clad women at the trailer launch of their horror comedy. The most LOL moment of the year?
Pics/Anurag Ahire, Aditi Haralkar, Yogen Shah
The Player
Sonu Sood hangs out and plays with his little fans at a gaming centre
Princess moment
Sporting a blue ensemble and a low ponytail, Parul Gulati gives off Princess Jasmine vibes at a screening
Ek mulaqaat
Singer Hariharan catches up with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Papon at a cancer charity event
Just in
Chatterbox: Shehnaaz Gill; Old and dashing: R Madhavan
Pack up!
Spotted wrapping up a film shoot in the city, Mrunal Thakur is all smiles as she goes back home
Want one?
Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani’s T-shirt has a caricature image of him hugging Karan Johar. We wonder if KJo got a copy, and will he ever wear it?