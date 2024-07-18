Breaking News
Up and about: O stree, kidhar ho?

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Pankaj Tripathi looking for Shraddha Kapoor in the crowd of ghoonghat-clad women at the trailer launch of their horror comedy. The most LOL moment of the year?

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Aditi Haralkar, Yogen Shah

The Player


The Player


Sonu Sood hangs out and plays with his little fans at a gaming centre

Princess moment

Princess moment

Sporting a blue ensemble and a low ponytail, Parul Gulati gives off Princess Jasmine vibes at a screening

Ek mulaqaat

Ek mulaqaat

Singer Hariharan catches up with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Papon at a cancer charity event

Just in

Just in

Chatterbox: Shehnaaz Gill; Old and dashing: R Madhavan

Pack up!

Pack up!

Spotted wrapping up a film shoot in the city, Mrunal Thakur is all smiles as she goes back home 

Want one?

Want one?

Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani’s T-shirt has a caricature image of him hugging Karan Johar. We wonder if KJo got a copy, and will he ever wear it?

