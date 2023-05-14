Breaking News
Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results
Maharashtra: NCP legislator, 6 others booked in murder case
Maharashtra: NIA arrests one more suspect in 2021 Naupada fake currency case
Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Liked it put a ring on it

Liked it, put a ring on it!

Updated on: 14 May,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Pastel theme, intense security and the who’s who of Delhi’s political set dominates the evening as actor Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav get engaged in capital

Liked it, put a ring on it!

Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Liked it, put a ring on it!
x
00:00

For weeks, fans played the guessing game as actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were frequently spotted on dinner dates, offering sheepish smiles as the paparazzi asked them about their rumoured wedding. Their short romance culminated into a star-studded engagement ceremony in Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi last evening. Sources tell us that the ceremony was held at a sprawling bungalow near India Gate. 
      
It was a high-security affair with a guest list comprising 150 to 200 attendees. Security was a pressing point of the event, as several political leaders were on the guest list. A source revealed, “Till Friday evening, the location of the engagement was not disclosed to guests for security reasons. On Saturday morning, special state-assigned security guards conducted a survey of the bungalow. At the function, guests were escorted through a meticulously guarded lane leading to the venue, making it an impenetrable fortress for trespassers. A dedicated space was built for the paparazzi outside the bungalow, thus ensuring that no angle of this extravagant affair went undocumented. An additional security company was put on the job to ensure no last-minute concerns.”


Manish Malhotra and Priyanka ChopraManish Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra



The swish set of Mumbai and Delhi came together for the do. From tinsel town, Chopra invited friend-fashion designer Manish Malhotra to share in her joy, who had recently designed Kiara Advani’s wedding trousseau. He dressed the actor on her big day. Chopra looked resplendent in Malhotra’s floral outfit that was perfectly in sync with the dreamy pastel theme of the engagement ceremony. Actor-cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked bright and cheerful in the neon ensemble. Sadly, husband Nick Jonas was missing from the family function.


The function saw prominent leaders from AAP as well as notable political journalists in attendance. The couple also invited political bigwigs including, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife Anita, TMC MP Derek O’Brien with wife Tonuca Basu, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, and Aaditya Thackeray. Some of the couple’s friends from London also flew down for the ceremony. We hear an October wedding is on the cards for the couple. 

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas relishes quality family time with Nick Jonas, shares an adorable picture

parineeti chopra priyanka chopra manish malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK