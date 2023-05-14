Liked it, put a ring on it!

Pastel theme, intense security and the who’s who of Delhi’s political set dominates the evening as actor Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav get engaged in capital

For weeks, fans played the guessing game as actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were frequently spotted on dinner dates, offering sheepish smiles as the paparazzi asked them about their rumoured wedding. Their short romance culminated into a star-studded engagement ceremony in Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi last evening. Sources tell us that the ceremony was held at a sprawling bungalow near India Gate.



It was a high-security affair with a guest list comprising 150 to 200 attendees. Security was a pressing point of the event, as several political leaders were on the guest list. A source revealed, “Till Friday evening, the location of the engagement was not disclosed to guests for security reasons. On Saturday morning, special state-assigned security guards conducted a survey of the bungalow. At the function, guests were escorted through a meticulously guarded lane leading to the venue, making it an impenetrable fortress for trespassers. A dedicated space was built for the paparazzi outside the bungalow, thus ensuring that no angle of this extravagant affair went undocumented. An additional security company was put on the job to ensure no last-minute concerns.”

Manish Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra

The swish set of Mumbai and Delhi came together for the do. From tinsel town, Chopra invited friend-fashion designer Manish Malhotra to share in her joy, who had recently designed Kiara Advani’s wedding trousseau. He dressed the actor on her big day. Chopra looked resplendent in Malhotra’s floral outfit that was perfectly in sync with the dreamy pastel theme of the engagement ceremony. Actor-cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked bright and cheerful in the neon ensemble. Sadly, husband Nick Jonas was missing from the family function.

The function saw prominent leaders from AAP as well as notable political journalists in attendance. The couple also invited political bigwigs including, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife Anita, TMC MP Derek O’Brien with wife Tonuca Basu, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, and Aaditya Thackeray. Some of the couple’s friends from London also flew down for the ceremony. We hear an October wedding is on the cards for the couple.

