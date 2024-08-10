Paris Olympics 2024: From Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor to Randeep Hooda, everyone praised Aman Sehrawat for making the country proud

In Pic: Ranveer Singh, Aman Sehrawat and Kareena Kapoor

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Games here on Friday. This win made Aman India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist, and the nation is proud of his performance. Bollywood stars who are closely following the Paris Olympics 2024 took to their social media to congratulate him on the big win. From Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor to Randeep Hooda, everyone praised the champion for making the country proud.

Kareena Kapoor shared the news of the win and wrote, "(Partying face emoji) Congratulations @amansehrawat057." Mira Rajput posted a photo of the champion and wrote, "Bringing it home! (Third place medal emoji) @amansehrawat057." "Haryane Ka Sher," wrote Ranveer Singh while congratulating Aman.

Randeep Hooda, who has been actively sharing notes during the Olympics, wrote, "Finally, pahalwan (wrestler) #AmanSehrawat!! Kushti game (Wrestling game) (oncoming fist emojis) first and only medal in #wrestling #Bronze youngest individual medalist (collision emoji) #Paris2024 #Olympics."

Jackky Bhagnani also congratulated the wrestler and said, "What a debut (third place medal emoji). Congrats to @amansehrawat057 for bringing home the bronze in wrestling. This is just the beginning!" PM Modi also praised Aman for his "dedication and perseverance" in a post on X. "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," PM Modi wrote.

About the match

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman Sehrawat came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

India now has five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday. Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since the 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar finished third.