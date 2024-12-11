PM Modi strikes up a conversation with Saif Ali Khan and recalls meeting his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He expresses his desire to meet three generations of the Pataudi clan and asks about Taimur and Jeh

PM Modi with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

PM Narendra Modi shares inside video of his meeting with the Kapoor family; asks Kareena about Taimur and Jeh

The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him to the celebration of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. The family is organizing nationwide screenings of Raj Kapoor's iconic films as part of the tribute. PM Modi had a warm interaction with the Kapoor family which he shared on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Raj Kapoor Ji was a legend whose performances captivated everyone. Met the Kapoor family as we mark 100 years of his legacy.”

PM Modi asks about Taimur and Jeh’s absence

In the video shared by PM Modi, Ranbir Kapoor begins by sharing how the family decided to address him for the meeting. It then shows Rima Jain struggling to say 'Adarniya Pradhan Mantri' while Modi says “cut”. He then proceeds to strike up a conversation with Saif Ali Khan and recalls meeting his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He expresses his desire to meet three generations of the Pataudi clan and asks about Taimur and Jeh, to which Kareena explains that her boys wanted to come.

When PM Modi watched Raj Kapoor’s film Phir Subah Hogi

During the brief conversation with the Kapoor family, PM Modi shared his admiration for Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era. He recalled an incident involving veteran leader LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee: "I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advaniji and Atalji said, 'What should we do now?' Then they decided, 'Let's watch a movie.' They went to watch Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi.'"

Members of the Kapoor family, including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were also present during the interaction. Meanwhile, the festival will celebrate the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. It showcases 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, with a ticket price of Rs 100. The announcement of the film festival, which will include screenings of classics such as Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker, has sparked excitement among cinema lovers.