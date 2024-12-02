Breaking News
Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chandigarh-based Professor Panditrao Dharnevar filed a police complaint against singer Karan Aujla accusing him of promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence through his songs

Karan Aujla Pic/Instagram

After the success of his hit song 'Tauba Tauba', singer Karan Aujla is excited to enthrall fans with 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' in India. The tour is slated to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on December 13, Delhi NCR on December 15, and December 18 with the last stop being Mumbai on December 21. The singer is however making headlines after a Chandigarh resident filed a police complaint against him. 


Police complaint against Karan Aujla 


According to a report by ABP News, Professor Panditrao Dharnevar filed a police complaint against Karan Aujla accusing him of promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence through his songs. In his complaint, he has urged the singer to refrain from performing tracks like "Chitta Kurta," "Adhia," "Few Days," "Alcohol 2," "Gangsta," and "Bandook" during his concert in Chandigarh. If he fails to do so, Dharnevar will slap a defamation case against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh.


Karan Aujla earlier said in a statement, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home!  I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

The impact of Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’

Born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, Karan took the musical route after his parents’ untimely death. Now based in Vancouver, Canada, he is reaching for the stars. The viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ was a turning point in Karan Aujla’s career, surpassing all his expectations. He told mid-day.com, “Watching fans from all over embrace it was surreal, and it highlighted music's ability to transcend cultural and geographic boundaries. It pushed me to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience.”

About Karan Aujla’s ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour

The ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujla’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with crowd-pleasers from his extensive catalog, which is a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

